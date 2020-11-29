Death sentence awarded in double murder case

Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Saturday awarded death sentence to Abdul Wahab who murdered security guard Muhammad Saddique and cashier Waqar Hussain during a robbery at Shah Bagh petrol pump in Kalar Syedan in 2019.

The court has awarded lifetime imprisonment to another accused Adnan Farooq who was also involved in this double murder.

The court has given its judgment on the basis of strong evidences against both the accused. The court has awarded death sentenced to Abdul Wahab and lifetime imprisonment to Adnan Farooq.

In February, 2019 Kalar Syedan Police Station registered a case against both the accused who killed security guard Muhammad Saddique and cashier Waqar Hussain during robbery. The accused Wahab and Adnan fled from the scene after killing both people. But, Rawalpindi police used modern technology and arrested both the accused Adnan Farooq and Abdul Wahab in March and April 2020.