ISLAMABAD: National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday published a book titled ‘Learn Urdu” for foreigners owing to their growing interest in national language. Talking to ceremony, DG NLPD Rashid Hameed said that with the passage of time, Urdu has gained extraordinary acceptance at the international level and people from more or less every region of the world were becoming attached to Urdu in one way or another.