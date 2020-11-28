Impersonator harasses officials, asks for extortion

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Friday informed the CS Sindh that an impersonator has been pretending as DG and chairman NAB, allegedly involved in taking extortions through harassing Sindh government officials. Reports said the NAB informed the CS Sindh about a man identified as Khalid Hussain, who has currently been residing in Dubai and is impersonating as the chairman or DG NAB. The impersonator has been using different WhatsApp numbers to contact senior officials of the Sindh government, where he introduced himself as PA to the DG NAB or chairman NAB and then he persuade them to reach at a settlement to pay heavy extortion.