Kalam plunges to -10° C

LAHORE: Dry and cold weather was observed in Lahore here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and North Balochistan. Fog is also likely in plain areas of Punjab. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 10°C and maximum was 23.6°C.