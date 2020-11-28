close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 28, 2020

Chairman reviews NAB performance

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Friday to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Division at the headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Lahore Accountability Court has announced a judgment in Reference 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014 whereby principal accused Nazeer Ahmed Khan was sentenced to five years RI along with fines of total liabilities in each case.

It was further informed that the same court had announced judgment in Reference 07/2007 whereby accused person Ghulam Mustafa Randhawa was sentenced to six years RI and Ghulam Murtaza Randhawa was sentenced to four years RI along with a fine of Rs 50 million each. In case of default, further six months of RI will be served by both the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan