MPA Samar Bilour tests positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon Bilour has tested positive for the coronavirus and she has quarantined herself at her home.

It may be mentioned that the Bilour family had hosted a lunch for the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement who had come to Peshawar for the protest rally on November 22. Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation at his residence. Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PDM leaders had visited the Bilour House for lunch. Samar Bilour had also shared her pictures on social media taken with Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal.

Samar Bilour confirmed on social media that she had been feeling unwell of late, therefore, she got tested for the coronavirus and her test result came back positive.