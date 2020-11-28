Rape cases

A timely decision taken by the PTI government in bringing about legislation to curb the incidence of rape in the country is highly commendable. Two anti-rape ordinances were approved by the federal cabinet. The country has been witnessing a worst spike in the number of rape and sexual abuse cases.

Earlier this month, a mother and her minor daughter were raped for three days in Kashmore, Sindh. It is good to note that the government has taken much-needed steps to put an end to such heinous crimes. Introducing anti-rape laws was indeed the need of the hour.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad