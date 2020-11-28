Covid-19 and teachers

The federal and provincial governments have closed all educational institutions to contain the spread of Covid-19 once again, but have not given any relaxation to private school teachers. Every private school teacher has one question to ask: with whom should teachers discuss their problems?

Announcing vacations and closing schools is easy but paying teachers on time seems to be quite difficult for the government. It is also important for the government to pay attention to the problems faced by private school teachers.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

*****

The government has decided to close all educational institutions following a surge in coronavirus cases to protect children from the deadly virus. Teachers, on the other hand, have been asked to attend schools. Since the onset of winter, many people have been experiencing flu symptoms. It is important for the authorities to pay attention to teachers and take necessary actions to protect their health.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi