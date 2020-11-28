Sikh Yatrees from India arrive

Lahore:To celebrate 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, a group of 602 Indian Sikh pilgrims led by Amarjeet Singh, a member Shoromni Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), arrived in Pakistan from India at Wagah border.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB Additional Secretary Shrine Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (PSGPC) President Satwant Singh, General Secretary Ameer Singh, PSGPC former President Bishan Singh welcomed them. The officials of Punjab Health Department checked all passengers with thermal fever gun and also observed their negative reports of COVID-19 tests which they were carrying with them.

The ETPB offered refreshment to the Sikh pilgrims. After immigration and Customs formalities, the delegates set off from Wagah border and proceeded to Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib by buses arranged by ETPB at 5.50pm. The Sikh pilgrims have also brought a Palki for Guru Garanth Sahib from India to place it in the Gurdwara.

Police made tight security arranegements for the Yatrees. The delegates have come to Pakistan to participate in the 551th birth anniversary celebrations of their Master Guru Baba Nanak Dev Ji being organised at Gurdwara Janamastan Nankana Sahib on November 30.

Indian High Commission in Islamabad staff members RB Sohran and Santosh Kumar also reached Wagah border for the facilitation of the Indian Sikh pilgrims.