‘Ho Jamalo’ enthrals audience at Alhamra

LAHORE:Lahore Art Council organised a special evening with folk singer Shaukat Faqeer in connection with Sindh culture day in which the singer performed in Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Sindi, Marwari and Saraiki.

“Ho Jamalo” has been the reason of Shaukat Faqeer’s popularity. On social media, live programme was appreciated by the viewers. Youngsters participated with strict observance of corona SOPs.

The song “Ho-Jamalo” captured the viewers’ attention. “Yar Dadi Ishq Atish Lai Hai” was performed in Saraiki, “Mara Ay, Mara Sada Yar Jo Ay” in Punjabi, “Jiye Sindh Jiye” in Sindhi, “Taloo-e-Seher Hai Sham-e-Qalandar” in Urdu, “Khari Neem K Neche Hun” in Marwari and other items in other languages were represented exclusively.

Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai on the occasion said the mixture of traditional songs made the event unique which would help to promote folk music and national harmony. The event was organised for youths and its purpose was successfully achieved as large number of youngsters participated and enjoyed each moment at Alhamra, she added.