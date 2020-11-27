Govt victimising Shahbaz, Hamza: Marriyum

LAHORE: After miserably failing to prove a single penny of corruption against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz through fake cases, the vicious and tyrannical Imran Khan is now after their lives, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Talking to media outside Lahore NAB court, Marriyum said Hamza categorically mentioned during the last hearing that the armored car which brought him to court had no brakes. “On his way back from the same hearing, his car met a head on collision in which he too sustained injuries,” she said, adding, “for the past 18 months, Hamza is behind the bars for no reason at all and despite abuse of power and misuse of authority, this government has not been able to prove a dime of corruption.”

Marriyum said Shahbaz Sharif has multiple medical problems and it is imperative to get his condition checked regularly, but his tests are being delayed. She said this government has not even shared the results of his medical examination with him which is his legal and constitutional right.

Marriyum said Shehzad Akbar goes through a check list of political victimization every day to ensure Shahbaz Sharif is not provided a heater in winter, a chair to pray, medical attention, food from his house, and above all release on parole at a time when his mother has just expired. “Imran is not just a selected, corrupt, incompetent, petty and shallow person but also a callous and inhumane despot.