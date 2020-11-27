Corona kills six more in Multan

MULTAN: Six more patients died of corona in the Nishtar Hospital on Thursday, raising the death toll to 67 in the current month. Those died are Javed, 56, Maqsood Begum, 65, Muhammad Hanif, 67, Syed Asif Ali, 50, of Multan, Khaliq Zaman, 68, of Multan and Muhammad Arshad, 48, of Muzaffargarh. A spokesperson for the Nishtar hospital said that total 85 corona patients and 101 suspected patients were under treatment in the hospital. The health authorities said that total 2,029 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Multan division, which confirmed 85 positive cases.