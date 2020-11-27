Mansehra DPO blames NHA for traffic mess

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has held the National Highway Authority responsible for the traffic mess during the recent rains in the city and its suburbs.

“The roads, which are in a highly dilapidated condition, are flooded with the rainwater and wardens who are maintaining the traffic flow standing up to knee in that filthy water could possibly be infected with coronavirus,” he said in a communication to the NHA’s deputy director in Hazara division here on Thursday.

Baloch, who strongly denounced NHA for its failure on roads’ repair and maintenance, said that not a single penny, being generated through the toll tax collection at Katain-da-Galla here, was spent on public welfare and maintenance of local arteries. “You have not spent even a single penny earned through toll tax on repairing existing roads including Karakoram Highway for the last almost one year, this is why roads are in a dilapidated condition and get flooded in the rainy season,” he said.

“I would request you to please ensure maintenance of these roads in the city and its suburbs without any further delay in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic and pass on relief to citizens,” said Baloch.