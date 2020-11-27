Argentina, football mourn ‘eternal’ Maradona’s death

BUENOS AIRES: Fans worldwide paid tribute and Argentina was in mourning on Thursday after Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died aged 60 after years of drug and alcohol problems.

Thousands of mourners, many in tears, and many wearing the World Cup winner’s number 10 Argentina jersey, gathered in streets and at stadiums around Buenos Aires in a spontaneous celebration of the player and manager’s riotous life. Tributes poured in from around the world as supporters, players and government leaders from South America to Europe and Asia marked the passing of an undisputed maestro.

The outrageously skilful Maradona, widely remembered for his “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, died of a heart attack while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain, a member of his entourage told AFP.

Family members were summoned to Maradona’s home north of Buenos Aires before his death was announced, triggering a wave of grief across the country and worldwide.

Lionel Messi, Argentina’s modern-day superstar, led the tributes as he said: “He has left us but he will never leave us because Diego is eternal.”

Brazilian legend Pele, 80, constantly compared with Maradona in the debate over football’s greatest player, said he hoped they would one day “play together in the sky”.

Hundreds of people were already queueing outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires when Maradona’s coffin arrived late on Wednesday to lie in state during a three-day period of national mourning.

Despite major coronavirus problems in Argentina, with more than 1.3 million cases, fans gathered at landmarks including Buenos Aires’ Obelisk monument and Argentinos Juniors’ Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where he started his career. Elsewhere, underlining Maradona’s global appeal, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among those to offer tributes, and one fan held back tears as he spoke to AFP in Beijing. Maradona, born in Lanus, just south of Buenos Aires, on October 30, 1960, also played for Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli in a career marked by wild highs and lows.

In probably his most famous moment, he leapt and used his fist to score past England’s Peter Shilton in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, memorably describing the goal as “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

Minutes later he weaved through six English defenders from the halfway line to score an unforgettable solo second which was later honoured as FIFA’s “Goal of the century”. The two contrasting goals perfectly encapsulated the mixture of brilliant skill and often outlandish behaviour that ran through Maradona’s life.

Maradona’s career was crowned by his performances at that World Cup, when he captained Argentina to glory.

After dismissing England he scored twice in the semi-final against Belgium, slaloming past four defenders for his second, and set up the 86th-minute winner in the final against West Germany. It was to prove the highlight for Maradona, who inspired Argentina to the 1990 final only for West Germany to take their revenge. Excesses with drugs and alcohol had long taken their toll on Maradona’s health. He was admitted to hospital three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues due to his addictions.