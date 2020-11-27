Unannounced gas loadshedding is being carried out in Gulzar-e-Hijri Karachi area at night from 11.30pm to 7am. Upon inquiry from the SSGC helpline, we were told that some repair work is in progress. This has been going on for almost two weeks but without any prior intimation.

We may have many complaints against KE but they always give prior information about maintenance shut-downs. This attitude is unbecoming of a large organization like the SSGC and requires improvement at their end.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi