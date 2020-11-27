PML-N MPA ‘attacked’

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Sameera Komal alleged she was attacked as firing ensued children’s fight on Waris Road. However, she escaped unhurt in the firing. She said that the fight between her brother's children and the children in the neighborhood led to the firing.

Road accidents: At least 13 people died and 852 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 822 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. At least 484 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 368 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.