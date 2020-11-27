Warrants for Cheema’s wife, others

LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday issued arrest warrants for wife of LDA’s former Director General Ahad Khan Cheema and other family members in assets beyond means case. The court issued warrants for Saima Ahad, Faisal Hassan, Nazia, Ashraf, Ahmad Hassan, Saadia Mansoor, Nishat Afza, Ahmad Saud Cheema and Saad Cheema.

The court has issued the warrants as the NAB claimed that they were benamidar of Ahad Cheema’s properties. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owned properties worth millions. NAB had filed a reference against Cheema and arrested him.