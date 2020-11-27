Punjab to assist Balochistan Board of Investment

LAHORE:Punjab Board of Investment and Trade will assist Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT) to replicate Punjab’s model in Balochistan and set up commercial courts under Ease of Doing Business Reform Initiatives (EODB).

In this regard CEO, BBOIT Farman Ullah Zarkoon, and Policy and Engagement Officer, Hamza Storyani, called on acting COO PBIT Jalal Hassan with his team. COO PBIT Jalal Hassan welcomed the delegation and expressed his hope to utilise this opportunity to discuss institutional cooperation and areas of mutual collaboration between Balochistan and Punjab.

Farman Ullah Zarkoon shared that BBOIT was undertaking active image building of Balochistan as a vibrant and secure business hub and had set up offices in Karachi and Islamabad for the same purpose.

PBIT officials informed the visiting delegation that upon BBOIT’s initial request for information on commercial courts, PBIT was making concerted efforts to bring all stakeholders concerned in Punjab together. In this context, PBIT’s team had already conducted preliminary meetings in Research Wing Lahore High Court (LHC) and Program Implementation Unit (PIU), Planning & Development, Department, Punjab. It was concluded that a proposal shall be moved by PBIT requesting notification of a Joint Working Group (JWG) with representation from PIU, PBIT and Lahore High Court to assist Balochistan’s team via senior stakeholders in replicating Commercial Courts in their province.

Trees planted: PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani visited Govt Post Graduate College Shahdara and planted trees in the college under the Clean and Green Campaign here on Thursday. Prof Rashid Khan, Prof Salman Sushil, Syed Mazhar Abbas and Mohsin Mughal were also present on the occasion. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gillani assured the management of Government Post Graduate College of cooperation in matters other than tree planting and appreciated the excellent educational environment and discipline of the college. Institutional improvement is the PTI government's top priority, he said.

Condolence reference: The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a condolence reference in the memory of former NTSA President and Administration Officer Muhammad Arif who had died on Nov 20 at the age of 50 years.

According to a press release, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, University of Education Lahore VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, a large number of UVAS faculty members, students, employees and the family members of Muhammad Arif attended the ceremony.

Quetta Wasa team: A delegation of Quetta Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) visited Lahore Wasa’s water testing laboratory here on Thursday.

Quetta Wasa Managing Director Jahanzeb Khan Ghorzai and Director Technical Dr Imran Durrani visited the water testing lab on Outfall Road here. Chief Chemist Dr Zainab Abbas briefed them about the features of the laboratory. The Quetta Wasa MD said that they wanted to get benefit from the Lahore Wasa’s experiences and build a similar kind of water testing lab in Quetta.

rewarded: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Thursday rewarded 37 police communication officers for their outstanding performance. The PSCA rewarded its “Champion Performers” who bossed their domains with commendatory certificates and cash prizes in an on-desk quick ceremony conducted at IC3 floor.