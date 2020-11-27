Youth shot dead

LAHORE:A youth was shot dead in a broad daylight in the Gujjarpura police area on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mudassar Hussain. Police removed the body to morgue and arrested some suspects.

Man dies: A man lost his life and another sustained injuries after a collision between two bikes near Scheme Morr on Multan Road on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Waqas, 35 and the injured as Qamar Abid, 25, both residents of Paki Thatti. The injured victim was removed to hospital. Police removed the body to morgue.