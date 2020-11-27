CM Usman Buzdar opens Firdous Market underpass

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated two-lane dual carriageway Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (Firdous Market) underpass at Centrepoint, Gulberg, here on Thursday.

Around one billion rupees is spent on 560-metre long underpass project while saving 13 crore rupees due to transparent tendering. The CM inspected the construction work and commended the labourers for their work quality. LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the CM on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said this underpass will ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centrepoint, MM Alam Road and Cavalry Ground. Around one lakh citizens will benefit from this project every day while saving fuel worth millions of rupees annually. He said special arrangements have been made for quick disposal of rainwater. The government has given special attention to the development of the provincial metropolis and new projects would also

be started to provide more facilities to the citizens, he said. Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, president PTI (central Punjab) Ejaz Chaudhary, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, parliamentarians including Saadia Sohail and Sumaira Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Information were also present.

