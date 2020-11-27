20-year-old â€˜ends his lifeâ€™

A young man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Lyariâ€™s Gulistan Colony on Thursday.

The Kalakot police and rescuers transported the body to Karachiâ€™s Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Atiqur Rehman, son of Masoodur Rehman. The police said the deceased apparently ended his life due to a family quarrel.

Drowned

A three-year-old girl drowned after falling into an underground water tank at her house in North Karachi. Police said the girl, identified as Fatima, daughter of Mujahid, was playing when she accidently fell into the water tank. The body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.