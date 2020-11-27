close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
Sudan’s former PM Sadiq dies

World

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi has died from a coronavirus infection, his party said. The 84-year-old, Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, died on Thursday, said the moderate Islamist National Umma Party. Mahdi was transferred to the United Arab Emirates for treatment three weeks ago after being hospitalised in Sudan and testing positive for Covid-19.

