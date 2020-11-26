close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 26, 2020

Smart lockdown

Newspost

 
November 26, 2020

The authorities in Karachi have imposed a smart lockdown and have ordered markets and restaurants to shut at 6pm. The decision was supposed to be implemented from November 24.

It was shocking to see that many businesses violated these orders and remained open till 8pm. It seems that many shop owners have found a way to keep their shops open. The authorities need to look into these issues and ensure that all markets are closed at the given time so that we can fight this pandemic even more efficiently.

Huzaifa Gaba

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost