Thu Nov 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

Officials for PFF elections named

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has appointed officials for the upcoming PFF elections, the committee said in a press release on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as the Secretary of the PFF Electoral Committee.

Malik Maqbool Hussain, Qazi Noor Ahmed, Tariq Lutfi and Malik Asghar Awan have been appointed as election commissioners of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively. Rashid Brohi will be the Election Commissioner for Islamabad, the NC said.

