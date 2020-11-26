41 die as bus, truck crash in Brazil

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sao Paulo: At least 41 people were killed and 10 injured Wednesday when a bus and a truck crashed in southeastern Brazil, police said. The bus, which was carrying employees on their way to work at a textile factory, collided with the truck just before 7:00 am on a highway outside the town of Taguai, in Sao Paulo state, police said.