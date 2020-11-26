close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
AFP
November 26, 2020

41 die as bus, truck crash in Brazil

Sao Paulo: At least 41 people were killed and 10 injured Wednesday when a bus and a truck crashed in southeastern Brazil, police said. The bus, which was carrying employees on their way to work at a textile factory, collided with the truck just before 7:00 am on a highway outside the town of Taguai, in Sao Paulo state, police said.

