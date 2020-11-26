close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

Over Rs186m scholarships for students

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

LAHORE:Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) has provided scholarships worth Rs 186.5 million to 1,642 deserving students in the academic year 2019-20.

The scholarships were granted under FCCU’s financial aid programme. In addition to this, to help students and parents facing financial hardship caused by the ongoing pandemic, the university has created a Covid-19 Relief Scholarship Fund worth Rs 20 million, which will help support students facing financial challenges. Financial assistance is granted on a non-discriminatory and equal opportunity basis. FCCU heavily relies on donations and gifts from alumni and friends for all such scholarship programs. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected a significant number of students, adversely impacting their family finances and making it difficult to meet their educational expenses.

Latest News

More From Lahore