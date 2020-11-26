Over Rs186m scholarships for students

LAHORE:Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) has provided scholarships worth Rs 186.5 million to 1,642 deserving students in the academic year 2019-20.

The scholarships were granted under FCCU’s financial aid programme. In addition to this, to help students and parents facing financial hardship caused by the ongoing pandemic, the university has created a Covid-19 Relief Scholarship Fund worth Rs 20 million, which will help support students facing financial challenges. Financial assistance is granted on a non-discriminatory and equal opportunity basis. FCCU heavily relies on donations and gifts from alumni and friends for all such scholarship programs. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected a significant number of students, adversely impacting their family finances and making it difficult to meet their educational expenses.