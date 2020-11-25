Terrorist killed in encounter with Lahore CTD Police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A terrorist was killed when he tried to enter the CTD police station on Barki Road here on Tuesday. A search operation was launched in the area and a bomb disposal squad was also called which defused the jacket, a spokesman said, adding the matter was being investigated and the network would be traced soon. The body has been shifted to morgue and a case was registered on the complaint of a CTD inspector.