12 deaths, 630 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is getting more and more intense with every passing day at least here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district setting new records of highest number of deaths and cases in a day as in last 24 hours, the disease claimed once again 12 lives which is the highest number of deaths in the region after the disease hit Pakistan.

It is important that two days back, on Sunday, the virus claimed 12 lives from the twin cities while earlier the disease never claimed more than nine lives from the region in a single day. As many as 630 new cases have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours which is the fifth highest number of cases registered in a day since the advent of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, as many as 537 new cases have been added to the dashboard of ICT which is also the highest number of cases reported in a day from the federal capital after June 15.

The severity of the second wave of outbreak in the region can be gauged by the fact that in last three days, the virus has claimed as many as 27 lives while 1,750 new cases have been registered from the twin cities in the last 72 hours making the region worst hit by the outbreak.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another six patients died of COVID-19 in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 285 while confirmation of another 537 patients positive for COVID-19 has taken tally to 27,555. The number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital has crossed the figure of 5000 on Tuesday by touching the mark of 5280.

Another six patients from Rawalpindi district died of the disease in last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 371 while another 93 patients tested positive for COVID-19 has taken tally to 8684 of which 7,299 have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment.

The number of active cases of the disease has crossed the figure of 1,000 in Rawalpindi district however at present, as many as 120 confirmed patients are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 894 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that as many as 1991 persons who are being suspected as patients of COVID-19 have been under quarantine at their homes in the district.