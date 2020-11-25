148kg hashish seized

BARA: The police seized around 148 kilogram hashish from a trailer on Frontier Road in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district and arrested two alleged smugglers, officials said on Tuesday. They said on the tiff-off that a huge quantity of hashish was being smuggled to different parts of the country through a trailer, the cops barricaded the road and stopped a trailer coming from Afghanistan.

Upon thorough search, they said, the cops recovered at least 148 kg of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle from the trailer. The police arrested the driver identified as Naveed Khan and helper Muhammad Shoaib of the vehicle.