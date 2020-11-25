Judge tests positive for corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A senior judge tested positive for Covid-19 in Swat on Tuesday. An official of the Health Department said Senior Civil Judge Judicial Hamid Kamal tested positive for the virus and the court was sealed.
He said that the blood samples of all the staff of the Senior Civil Judge Judicial Court had been sent to the laboratory for the corona test. —Correspondent