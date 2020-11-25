close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Judge tests positive for corona

Peshawar

MINGORA: A senior judge tested positive for Covid-19 in Swat on Tuesday. An official of the Health Department said Senior Civil Judge Judicial Hamid Kamal tested positive for the virus and the court was sealed.

He said that the blood samples of all the staff of the Senior Civil Judge Judicial Court had been sent to the laboratory for the corona test. —Correspondent

