Challenges ahead

This refers to the news report ‘Can Biden heal a deeply fissured America?’ (Nov 15, TNS) by Athar Mansoor. The writer has said that with such a divided society like America is today, Biden would need to bridge the gulfs at home before preparing America for giving a tough time to China as the geo-political contest between these two great powers intensifies in the coming years. One could not agree more with this hypothesis. I am sure that after entering the White House in January 2021 as the 46th president of the US, Biden will draft long-sighted and visionary policies.

Also, Biden has a capable and confident VP-elect Kamala Harris who will help him heal and unite the American nation. Later, the team can accelerate America’s involvement in other global matters, including the fast-evolving and strategic zone of Asia-Pacific.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore