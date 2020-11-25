close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

18 corona patients die in Punjab

Lahore

LAHORE:Eighteen Covid-19 patients died and another 630 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday. The toll of fatalities rose to 2,879 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 115,138 in the province.

