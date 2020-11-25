close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Minister orders early completion of Firdous Market underpass

Lahore

LAHORE:Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed visited the under-construction Firdous Market underpass and inspected the pace of development work being carried out at the site here Tuesday. LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran, DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, and other officers were also present on this occasion. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed instructed the LDA officials to complete the construction work as soon as possible. He said the underpass would soon be opened for the traffic which will reduce the traffic problems in the area. He added that due to a load of traffic in Firdous Market and adjoining areas traffic jam had become a routine. The opening of the underpass will solve this problem, he added.

