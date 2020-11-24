close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Sukkur

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

SUKKUR: The Sukkur administration has launched an operation to remove encroachments and has demolished many illegal structures, including commercial centres, private medical centres, shops, and hotels mostly constructed on occupied lands. Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Safdar Mirani, along with police, anti-encroachment team and Rangers, had launched a massive operation to remove encroachments from the Mirwah Canal as well as from the Government Servants Colony, including Staff Quarters Colony, Faizabad and other areas.

