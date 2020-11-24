Qaim Ali Shah criticises PM Imran Khan over ‘political victimisation’

SUKKUR: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah has said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members have been utilising all tactics to victimise the opposition and they tried to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to sabotage their political gatherings.

Talking to media persons after extending condolences to Advocate Manzoor Hussain Larik on the demise of his mother in Khairpur, Qaim Ali Shah said his party had decided to mark its foundation day in Multan, adding that thousands of PPP workers would participate in the programme. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders would address the meeting. Shah further said the PPP had decided to face all the hardships as the PTI government was trying to stop the foundation day programme. The former CM Sindh said Gilgit-Balitistan elections were rigged and said the PPP candidates received 10,000 more votes against the PTI candidates but his votes were rejected. He said the GB elections were held during the Covid-19 pandemic, asking why the by-elections in Sindh could not be held. He said the foundation day programme would be a slap on the face of incompetent PTI-led federal government, saying thousands of workers had voted against the PTI. He said the PPP could not demand an NRO or needed any but an NRO was the essential need of the PTI members to prevent themselves from sugar and other financial corruption scandals.

Meanwhile, Syed Qaim Ali Shah offered condolences to the senior PPP leader Manzoor Hussain Wasan, Nawab Hussain Wasan and PPP MPA Munawwar Hussain Wasan on the brutal murder of their nephew ASI Bilal Wasan. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Qaim Ali Shah also offered condolences on the demise of the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former CM Punjab Shabbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He prayed for peace for the departed soul.