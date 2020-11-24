close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
November 24, 2020

Scholarships distributed among Christian students

November 24, 2020

LAHORE: Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the PTI government is taking steps to bring reforms in education sector. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute scholarships worth Rs1,380,000 among 49 students belonging to the Christian community at Civil Rest House, Okara on Monday.

