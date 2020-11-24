Scholarships distributed among Christian students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the PTI government is taking steps to bring reforms in education sector. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute scholarships worth Rs1,380,000 among 49 students belonging to the Christian community at Civil Rest House, Okara on Monday.