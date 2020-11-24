Joint efforts sought to control pollution

LAHORE: Smog is a form of air pollution that is exacerbated by climate change and temporary restrictions on industry and transportation are not the answer.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing a seminar on the role of civil society in controlling pollution organised by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority here on Monday. The shift to industrial technology and electric vehicles purchases require time and resources, which are gradually being ensured. Changing social attitudes is a matter of time for a quick and lasting solution to the problem. Increasing the number of trees in industrial and residential areas, reducing the use of fuel-powered rides and using safe methods for waste disposal can play an important role in controlling pollution, the minister said and added changing social attitudes to control pollution is not possible without the involvement of civil society.