Officers who made arrangements for PM’s Kabul visit tested corona positive

ISLAMABAD: The officers of the Foreign Office who visited Kabul late last week to make arrangements for the one-day visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan have been exposed to coronavirus despite taking all protective measures.

Some of the officers now have developed effects of corona virus. Deputy Chief of Protocol Ammar Amin has been tested positive who closely worked with Pakistan’s Ambassador for Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan before and during the visit. Mansoor Ahmad Khan was also a victim of corona and under treatment. His test turned negative for corona two days ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister and he instead taking mandatory rest for a few days opted to rush immediately to Kabul for conducting the visit of the prime minister.

All the officers and staff members that proceeded to Kabul for the visit, are being tested for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd (PTCL) Rashid Khan, a prominent member of Senate belonging to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Lieutenant General (R) Malik Abdul Qayyum, Anita Turab Ali joint secretary Establishment Division of the federal government and several officers of the federal government have been tested positive for coronavirus.

As the winter has approached corona virus has created havoc in Islamabad and adjoining areas. The sources said that authorities concerned have failed in massive testing of the government officers and staff working in various ministries and departments ever-since the second wave of the virus is unleashed. The matter was also discussed in the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), but no action was taken in this regard.

Interestingly the government has asked time and again to the offices to follow standard operation procedures (SOPs) against the virus but practically they are not followed religiously. Most of the government offices have reduced compulsory attendance of the staff and officers but social distancing isn’t observed while sitting in the office, offering prayers and during lunch times. The sanitizers have been placed seldom on the entry and exit points of the offices and checking of body temperature of the employees and visitors is not checked properly although relevant equipment have been provided to all the offices. The Foreign Secretary wasn’t available for the comments regarding the officers of the Foreign Office who have been trapped by corona in Kabul visit.