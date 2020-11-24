Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and smog was reported in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the county. They predicted cloudy weather in most upper/central parts of the country. However, rain (snowfall over hills) is likely to occur in Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore it was 9.3°C and maximum was 20.5°C.