close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

Private schools reject closure

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

LAHORE:All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APSA) has rejected federal government’s decision to close schools from November 26, 2020 to January 10, 2021. He said that it was impossible to compensate educational loss of 50 million students due to lockdown and added 25 million children were already out of schools in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Lahore