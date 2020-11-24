Private schools reject closure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APSA) has rejected federal government’s decision to close schools from November 26, 2020 to January 10, 2021. He said that it was impossible to compensate educational loss of 50 million students due to lockdown and added 25 million children were already out of schools in Pakistan.