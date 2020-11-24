IFWA holds charity bazaar

Islamabad:The Islamabad Foreign Women’s Association (IFWA) held its annual Charity Bazaar on Sunday at the Business Complex Lawn of Islamabad Serena Hotel with the wearing of masks mandatory in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The bazaar was held under the Cultural Diplomacy initiative of the hotel and the management was there to see all went well.

Participating foreign diplomatic missions, along with a number of private Pakistani businesses, showcased hand crafted goods and other items that make for good gifts; their cuisine - hot food was especially appreciated - and some of them even arranged cultural performances to entertain the visitors – lots of fun for everyone! It was like a mini version of the very popular Pakistan Foreign Office Wives Association (PFOWA) which has not been held so far this year. Although the weather was chilly and gloomy it was good to see the event was well attended by people who had heard about it and came to support the initiative.