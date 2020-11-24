close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

Profiteers warned of strict action

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

PAKPATTAN: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monday said strict action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders. The DC stated this while visiting sahualt bazaars.

He said no compromise will be made on quality of basic commodities. ADC Arif Umaar Aziz, AC Pakpattan Ishfaq-ur-Rehman, AC Arifwala Tariq Hussain, DIO Salman Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

SHARIFS CONDOLED: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika and former MNA Sardar Manisib Ali Doggar Monday expressed their grief over the demise of the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

