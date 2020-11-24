FPCCI, Turkey’s MUSIAD ink MoU

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MUSIAD Expo, Turkey’s top trade fair organiser, to explore business opportunities between the two countries, a statement said on Monday.

The MoU was inked in a virtual signing ceremony via video-link by the officials of both sides.

Addressing the ceremony, Abdurrahman Kaan, President MUSIAD, “MUSIAD Expo attracts more and more exhibitors and a wider diversity of industries each year, and continues to bolster and enhance trade”.

Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI said, “This MoU is the first step towards strengthening and revitalising trade between Pakistan and Turkey”. Rehman further said the FPCCI, being the apex body of trade and industry in Pakistan was engaged in the promotion of Pakistan's global trade.

He expressed his gratitude for signing the MoU with MUSIAD because the global economic and trade dynamics were changing due to emerging challenges especially after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hoped that this MOU will remove bottlenecks and barriers that are impeding our economic and trade relations. The holding of exhibitions, B2B meetings, and exchange of trade delegations should be encouraged and would further promote bilateral trade.