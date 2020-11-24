Karandaaz runs DEP

ISLAMABAD: Karandaaz Pakistan with the support of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) was running a Digital Experiments Program to support the digital financial service (DFS) players.

This programme would facilitate the private sector institutions to undertake experiments using the A/B testing research technique to address the barriers related to uptake and active usage of digital accounts. Since the programme was ongoing, interested DFS providers such as mobile money operators, fintech, and start-ups working in the realm of DFS were allowed to apply at any time through Karandaaz website.

The experiments would focus on testing ideas, products, services, and incentive structures that could accelerate the uptake by excluded and underserved segments, especially rural women.

Under this program, Karandaaz supported an experiment with Hysab Kytab, a fintech that provides digital financial management solutions for individuals and banks. As part of the experiment, Hysab Kytab developed a tailored version of the application for women through an intricate design and communication strategy.