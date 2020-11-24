Commissioner bans indoor dining at restaurants

Karachi Administrator and Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has banned indoor dining across the city given a surge in the coronavirus cases.

According to a press statement issued by the commissioner office on Monday, all deputy commissioners of the six districts, as well as the assistant commissioners, have been directed to strictly implement the order.

“Restaurants will only be allowed to serve food in the open air,” said the commissioner, adding that the order would help the district administration in controlling the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, the district administrations have already imposed smart and micro lockdowns in different parts of the city. A notification said that exercising the powers conferred to them under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, the deputy commissioners of five districts “have imposed discrete smart and micro lockdowns, which will be enforced in the streets and houses of specified areas”.

Several shopping malls, wedding halls, markets and shops were also sealed

recently by deputy commissioners for the violation of the Standard Operating Procedures and social distancing.