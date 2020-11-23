Grand reunion organised in Bara

BARA: Khadim Ul Khalaq Foundation (KKF) conducted a one-day grand reunion of its trained volunteers under the theme of “Promoting Peace Through Critical Thinking” in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Around 200 students from seven schools participated in the reunion at the Government Higher Secondary School Kohi Sher Haider. Speakers on the occasion highlighted the role of youths, peace and education in promoting peace in the region, particularly the role of youths in countering militant narrative. They also discussed preventing young people from joining militant organisations. “As a nation, we have a duty to contribute to the welfare of the community,” stated KKF chairman Farooq Afridi, adding that the event was aimed to educate youths on peace to bring a positive change in the region. He said the educated youths had the responsibility to further disseminate knowledge in society. Zahid Khan, vice-principal GHSS Kohi Sher Haider, said that it was the responsibility of the Education Department to fill the gap in the curriculum in order to counter extremist narratives.Assistant District Education Officer Wajid Khan Afridi discussed the potential of young people and their role in community development. “We are one of the youngest countries in the world and we have great potential if we invest in our youth, particularly personality development of students,” he said.