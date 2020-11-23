Self-examination stressed to detect breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday pushed women for self-examination to detect and treat breast cancer without complications. She was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a cricket match held here between women parliamentarians and women journalists for creating awareness of breast cancer. The 10-over match was won by the parliamentarians’ team, whose members and organisers received trophies and shields from the first lady, the chief guest on the occasion. She lauded the media for creating awareness of self-examination for breast cancer detection and treatment disease besides helping eliminate the related taboos. The first lady said during the drive against breast cancer, the parliamentarians extended full support to her and even travelled to Gilgit, Swat, Karachi and Lahore and other areas to educate women about seriousness of the issue. She said after the countrywide campaign in which doctors, civil society activists, members of military institutions and students participated, some organisations had offered cancer diagnosis and treatment.