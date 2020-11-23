Education ministers decide about winter break today

Islamabad : The federal and provincial education ministers will meet today (Monday) virtually to decide about the proposed early and extended winter vacation for educational institutions in light of the rising coronavirus incidence among students and their teachers.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting.

The participants will be briefed by the national health services ministry and National Command and Operation Centre about the pandemic-related situation in the country. Lately, the NCOC had recommended early and extended winter break in educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Universities, colleges and schools were closed across the country from March to September due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

They reopened in September under the standard operating procedures but more and more are being closed due to the detection of coronavirus cases among students and staff members.