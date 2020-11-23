Alleged corruption: Reference filed against Sindh CM’s adviser, 11 others

SUKKUR: The NAB has filed a corruption reference of Rs320.66 million against 11 people, including Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prison Aijaz Jakhrani in an Accountability Court, here. NAB prosecutor Rabat Ali Bhanbhro submitted the Rs320.66 million corruption reference against CM’s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani and 11 officials of the Provincial Highways Department.

The prosecutor told Accountability Court Judge Sukkur Fareed Anwar Kazi that those nominated in the NAB reference embezzled over Rs320 million of the Provincial Highways Division Khairpur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur. Those nominated in the reference included Engineer Agha Rizwan Pathan, Engineer Agha Zarar Pathan, Manzoor Panhyar, Tufail Khoso, Nazeer Malik and others. Later, Judge Fareed Anwar Kazi adjourned the hearing till December 3.