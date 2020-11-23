Strong ties

All world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the November 3 elections. Indian PM Narendra Modi recently made a telephone call to personally congratulate him on his victory. He added that his country is looking forward to maintain closer ties with the new administration.

One does not understand why Pakistani leaders shy away from interacting with world leaders. PM Imran Khan has a great opportunity to develop good relations with the US president-elect who knows the dynamics of Pakistan quite well. Since both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have always shown deep concern for human rights, the Pakistani leadership should take steps to draw their attention to the worsening situation in Kashmir and the ill treatment of minority communities in India.

Huma Arif

Karachi